Up in Mabel's Room

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Edward Small Productions

Newly-married Gary Ainsworth (Dennis O'Keefe) once gave his former sweetheart Mabel (Gail Patrick) a sexy negligee with his initials embroidered in the lacework. It is Gary's unenviable task to retrieve the incriminating undergarment from Mabel's room before his wife Geraldine (Marjorie Reynolds) gets wise.

Cast

Dennis O'KeefeBoris
Marjorie ReynoldsGeraldine Ainsworth
Gail PatrickMabel Essington
Mischa AuerBoris
Charlotte GreenwoodMartha
Binnie BarnesAlicia Larchmont

Images