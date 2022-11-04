Up in Mabel's Room

Newly-married Gary Ainsworth (Dennis O'Keefe) once gave his former sweetheart Mabel (Gail Patrick) a sexy negligee with his initials embroidered in the lacework. It is Gary's unenviable task to retrieve the incriminating undergarment from Mabel's room before his wife Geraldine (Marjorie Reynolds) gets wise.
|Dennis O'Keefe
|Boris
|Marjorie Reynolds
|Geraldine Ainsworth
|Gail Patrick
|Mabel Essington
|Mischa Auer
|Boris
|Charlotte Greenwood
|Martha
|Binnie Barnes
|Alicia Larchmont
View Full Cast >