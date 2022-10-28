Not Available

Two brothers think they have found a golden investment formula. By having a computer trade automatically, they want to take their emotions out of the equation to make money from other people’s emotion-driven investments. Their trust has more than a million Euros in hand, but disappointing results push them ever further towards a situation where they can no longer pay the rent of their canal-side apartment in Amsterdam. To keep afloat, they have to put out all the stops - and most of all control their emotions.