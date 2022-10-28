Up the Academy

This puber-comedy is a kind of mixture between 'Animal House' and 'Police Academy'. Four boys are sent, for different reasons, to a the Sheldon R. Wienberg military academy. The life of dicipline asks a lot of the four geeks. Of course these boys know how to make a party out of the hard times. Will they be 'real men' after one year? Written by Evert Poppen
|Beth Pattinson
|Ike
|Hutch Parker
|Oliver (as J. Hutchison)
|Tom Poston
|Sisson
|Antonio Fargas
|Coach
|Stacey Nelkin
|Candy
|Barbara Bach
|Bliss
