1980

Up the Academy

  • Comedy

Release Date

June 5th, 1980

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

This puber-comedy is a kind of mixture between 'Animal House' and 'Police Academy'. Four boys are sent, for different reasons, to a the Sheldon R. Wienberg military academy. The life of dicipline asks a lot of the four geeks. Of course these boys know how to make a party out of the hard times. Will they be 'real men' after one year? Written by Evert Poppen

Cast

Beth PattinsonIke
Hutch ParkerOliver (as J. Hutchison)
Tom PostonSisson
Antonio FargasCoach
Stacey NelkinCandy
Barbara BachBliss

