$uperthief: Inside America's Biggest Bank Score

2012

$UPERTHIEF is a captivating firsthand look at the life of Phil Christopher, a career criminal, Mafia associate, and one of the most successful bank robbers in United States history. Through raw and candid interviews, the film delves into Christopher's brutal street and prison life, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the world of professional crime. $UPERTHIEF features interviews with Christopher, as well as former FBI agents, police officers, family members and old friends of Christopher.