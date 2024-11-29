When Elliott, a tough ex-boxing champion, accepts the challenge to train Toni, the two mismatched characters form an unlikely alliance. Their sparring and Elliott's keen insights show the resilient young fighter that real strength comes from the challenges you overcome when life throws its biggest punches your way.
|Ving Rhames
|Elliott Duffond
|Luise Großmann
|Toni Williams
|Jordan E. Cooper
|Payne Harris
|Joanna Cassidy
|Rita Stooth
|Scott Monahan
|Referee
|Jaime Wallace
|Blondie
