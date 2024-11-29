Not Available

Uppercut

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Torsten Rüther

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hello Moment Productions

When Elliott, a tough ex-boxing champion, accepts the challenge to train Toni, the two mismatched characters form an unlikely alliance. Their sparring and Elliott's keen insights show the resilient young fighter that real strength comes from the challenges you overcome when life throws its biggest punches your way.

Cast

Ving RhamesElliott Duffond
Luise GroßmannToni Williams
Jordan E. CooperPayne Harris
Joanna CassidyRita Stooth
Scott MonahanReferee
Jaime WallaceBlondie

