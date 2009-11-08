As young children, half-siblings Axel and Yanne are adopted to Norway. They are separated on arrival, he to material wealth on Oslo's west side, she to an average family on the east side. In contrast to her younger brother, Yanne remembers their journey to Norway, but she has no idea where he might be now.
|Agnieszka Grochowska
|Maria
|Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
|Per
|Yngvild Støen Grotmol
|Susanne Holmboe
|Birgitte Victoria Svendsen
|Anne
|Kjersti Holmen
|Else Beate
|Vidar Sandem
|Hans Martin
