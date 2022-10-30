UPSIDEdown

More than anything, 10-year-old Sascha likes to go on bike rides with the neighbour girl Elli and collect sounds. He also has a passion for fixing up his bike in his improvised workshop. What he doesn't like is the new special school he has been sent to in order to learn how to read and write. One day Sascha is caught stealing and his mother decides to seek help at the youth welfare office.
|Frieda-Anna Lehmann
|Elli
|Inka Friedrich
|Frau Mertens
|Claudius von Stolzmann
|Frank
|Marcel Hoffmann
|Sascha
