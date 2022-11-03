Upstairs and Downstairs

On marrying the boss's daughter, Richard takes his father-in-law's advice to hire a live-in domestic. He soon finds good help is hard to come by. Run-ins follow with dipsomaniacs, bank robbers, a Welsh lass who takes one look at London and runs, and an Italian charmer who turns the place into a bawdy house. Then when Ingrid arrives from Sweden things actually start to get complicated.
|Anne Heywood
|Kate Barry
|Mylène Demongeot
|Ingrid
|Claudia Cardinale
|Maria
|Barbara Steele
|Mary
|James Robertson Justice
|Mansfield
|Eric Pohlmann
|Mario
