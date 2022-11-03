1960

Upstairs and Downstairs

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 1960

Studio

The Rank Organisation

On marrying the boss's daughter, Richard takes his father-in-law's advice to hire a live-in domestic. He soon finds good help is hard to come by. Run-ins follow with dipsomaniacs, bank robbers, a Welsh lass who takes one look at London and runs, and an Italian charmer who turns the place into a bawdy house. Then when Ingrid arrives from Sweden things actually start to get complicated.

Cast

Anne HeywoodKate Barry
Mylène DemongeotIngrid
Claudia CardinaleMaria
Barbara SteeleMary
James Robertson JusticeMansfield
Eric PohlmannMario

