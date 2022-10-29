Uranium Drive-In

Not Available

The story of Naturita, Colorado, an economically devastated rural mining community that finds itself hopeful for the first time in decades. Their potential salvation: a new uranium mill, the first of its kind built in the U.S. in 30 years. A mill that would re-connect Naturita to its proud history -- supplying the uranium used to build the first atomic bomb, which ushered in the Nuclear Age. And now, a greener energy source to help free America from its dependence on foreign oil. But others in the town are worried about the severe health and environmental consequences of the last uranium boom.The film offers a range of perspectives that will spark dialogue about where our energy comes from and what sacrifices we make to meet our growing energy demands.