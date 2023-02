Not Available

"It's here - the sequel you've been waiting for! See who's signed up for a year's membership at the barrio's hottest gym since the "clothing optional" policy went into effect. These naked Nuyoricans know how to pump it up and get it off; your personal trainer (who can and will get very personal) is ready when you are! New York's horniest ruffnecks with the biggest dicks work up a sweat by fuckin' at the hottest gym in Spanish Harlem."