Live concert footage, revealing backstage antics and a full documentary make this a real treat for any fan of the legendary Uriah Heep. This is the longest-serving lineup of the band, and the tightness as they play hits such as "Return to Fantasy," "Mr. Majestic," "Sunrise," and "Between Two Worlds" really shines through. Introduced by rock DJ Tommy Vance, these legends show that they've still got what it takes.