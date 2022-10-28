Not Available

Urubus e Papagaios

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Embrafilme

High Court judge returns to the small town where he was born, bringing along his beautiful and young wife. The local men get aroused and start looking for young lovers at the local bordello. Their wives even make promises and novenas asking the disappearance of the new couple. One day, the judge dies, leaving his wife unsatisfied. The corpse, as if wanting revenge, keeps an erection on.

Cast

Nelson Dantas
Dora PellegrinoVirgínia
Louise Cardoso
Felipe Camargo
Karen Acioly
Roberto Bomtempo

Images