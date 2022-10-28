Urubus e Papagaios

High Court judge returns to the small town where he was born, bringing along his beautiful and young wife. The local men get aroused and start looking for young lovers at the local bordello. Their wives even make promises and novenas asking the disappearance of the new couple. One day, the judge dies, leaving his wife unsatisfied. The corpse, as if wanting revenge, keeps an erection on.
|Nelson Dantas
|Dora Pellegrino
|Virgínia
|Louise Cardoso
|Felipe Camargo
|Karen Acioly
|Roberto Bomtempo
