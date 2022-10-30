Usain Bolt, La Légende

Not Available

I told you all I was going to be No. 1, and I did just that Usain Bolt There is no athlete that can compete with him...he s a global superstar Michael Johnson In this extraordinary film, director Gael Leibland spends a year chronicling every minute of the life of athletics champion and cultural icon Usain Bolt. Granted unprecedented access, Leibland follows Bolt behind the scenes as he attempts to smash records and make history at the 2012 Olympic Games. Through in-depth interviews with Bolt, his family and friends, Bolt: The Movie takes you on a journey into the life of the fastest man on the planet and is a no-holds-barred account of what it is like to be the very best.