USS Indianapolis: The Legacy

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Legacy Project tells the fate of the World War II heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis using exclusively first-person accounts. The last crew and their families share gripping stories of kamikaze attacks, invasions, a secret mission, and ultimately a devastating torpedo attack that killed three fourths of the crew. The survivors recall the 5 days they spent floating alone in the Pacific Ocean, their miraculous rescue, and how they fought together to clear their captain's name. Start to finish, this feature-length film flows from survivor to survivor as they finish each other's sentences. Set to a completely original score, the incredible story unfolds while rare WWII footage, a collection of previously unpublished photographs, open-ocean reenactments, and new footage from one of the last WWII era heavy cruisers in existence.

Cast

