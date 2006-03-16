2006

V for Vendetta

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 16th, 2006

Studio

Studio Babelsberg

In a world in which Great Britain has become a fascist state, a masked vigilante known only as "V" conducts guerrilla warfare against the oppressive British government. When "V" rescues a young woman from the secret police, he finds in her an ally with whom he can continue his fight to free the people of Britain.

Cast

Hugo WeavingV / William Rookwood
Stephen ReaChief Inspector Eric Finch
Stephen FryGordon Deitrich
John HurtChancellor Adam Sutler
Tim Pigott-SmithCreedy
Natasha WightmanValerie Page

View Full Cast >

Images