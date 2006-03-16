V for Vendetta

In a world in which Great Britain has become a fascist state, a masked vigilante known only as "V" conducts guerrilla warfare against the oppressive British government. When "V" rescues a young woman from the secret police, he finds in her an ally with whom he can continue his fight to free the people of Britain.
|Hugo Weaving
|V / William Rookwood
|Stephen Rea
|Chief Inspector Eric Finch
|Stephen Fry
|Gordon Deitrich
|John Hurt
|Chancellor Adam Sutler
|Tim Pigott-Smith
|Creedy
|Natasha Wightman
|Valerie Page
View Full Cast >