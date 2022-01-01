1991

V.I. Warshawski

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 1991

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Victoria "V.I" Warshawski is a Chicago based private detective who agrees to babysit for her new boyfriend; then he is murdered. Being the detective type, she makes the murder her next case. In doing so she befriends the victim's daughter, Kat, and together they set out to crack the case.

Cast

Jay O. SandersMurray Ryerson
Charles DurningDet. Lt. Bobby Mallory
Angela GoethalsKat Grafalk, Bernard's Daughter
Nancy PaulPaige Wilson Grafalk
Frederick CoffinHorton
Charles McCaughanTrumble

View Full Cast >

Images