Victoria "V.I" Warshawski is a Chicago based private detective who agrees to babysit for her new boyfriend; then he is murdered. Being the detective type, she makes the murder her next case. In doing so she befriends the victim's daughter, Kat, and together they set out to crack the case.
|Jay O. Sanders
|Murray Ryerson
|Charles Durning
|Det. Lt. Bobby Mallory
|Angela Goethals
|Kat Grafalk, Bernard's Daughter
|Nancy Paul
|Paige Wilson Grafalk
|Frederick Coffin
|Horton
|Charles McCaughan
|Trumble
View Full Cast >