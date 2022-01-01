V poiskakh Valentiny Abramovoy

Not Available

On March 25, 2008 municipal services of the small city of Shchekino in Tula region of Russia opened the apartment in the big house and found a corpse of the person on a sofa.These the 68-y woman Valentina Abramova appeared the person. It was succeeded to find out that she approximately in 1994 died and lay dead 13 years. I turned into a mummy. During this time nobody took an interest in its destiny. Nobody came into its apartment. Neither neighbors, nor relatives, neither social services of the city, nor police. Authors of the movie I decided to make the investigation and to answer a question:"How it occurred?". And still authors of the movie wanted to restore an image of this person on the basis of meetings with her acquaintances, search of personal belongings and Valentina Abramova,s photos.