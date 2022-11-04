V-World Matrix

Two friends take a cyber vacation to experience a world where they can act out their virtual fantasies! They soon realize they've entered a virtual free-for-all. Forbidden fantasies and desires suddenly appear in the form of the even deadlier "dark woman". All the players now end up in a cyber battle for their lives, and sanity, against a beautiful virtual hunter who has one killer fixation - winning the deadly game they started!
|Stephanie Beaton
|Veronica
|Randal Malone
|The Tourist
|Sheila Redgate
|The Victim
