Vacation Friends 2

Newly married couple Marcus and Emily invite their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. When Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese is released and shows up at the resort unannounced, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.
|John Cena
|Ron
|LilRel Howery
|Marcus
|Yvonne Orji
|Emily
|Meredith Hagner
|Kyla
|Carlos Santos
|Maurillio
|Ronny Chieng
