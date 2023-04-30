Not Available

Vacation Friends 2

  • Comedy

Director

Clay Tarver

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Studios

Newly married couple Marcus and Emily invite their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. When Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese is released and shows up at the resort unannounced, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

Cast

John CenaRon
LilRel HoweryMarcus
Yvonne OrjiEmily
Meredith HagnerKyla
Carlos SantosMaurillio
Ronny Chieng

View Full Cast >

Images