An enthralling and informative biography of the 24-year-old legend Valentino Rossi, aka "the doctor". At only 24 years old, Valentino Rossi is already the winner of 3 world titles and over 40 Grand Prix victories. This release showcases the charismatic Italian in action on and off the track, unveiling the secret behind the smiling, unshakable exterior of Rossi.