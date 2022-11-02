Not Available

Valentín

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Valentin (Rodrigo Noya), a 9-year-old boy living with his grandmother (Carmen Maura) in late-1960s Buenos Aires, believes his family has problems that only he can solve. The youngster dreams of being reunited with his mother, who's separated from Valentin's abusive father (Alejandro Agresti, who also wrote and directed).

Carmen MauraAbuela
Julieta CardinaliLeticia
Jean Pierre NoherEl tío Chiche
Alejandro AgrestiEl padre
Marina GlezerLa maestra
Stéfano de GregorioRoberto

