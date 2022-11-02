Valentin (Rodrigo Noya), a 9-year-old boy living with his grandmother (Carmen Maura) in late-1960s Buenos Aires, believes his family has problems that only he can solve. The youngster dreams of being reunited with his mother, who's separated from Valentin's abusive father (Alejandro Agresti, who also wrote and directed).
|Carmen Maura
|Abuela
|Julieta Cardinali
|Leticia
|Jean Pierre Noher
|El tío Chiche
|Alejandro Agresti
|El padre
|Marina Glezer
|La maestra
|Stéfano de Gregorio
|Roberto
View Full Cast >