Valiant One

The film tells the story of a U.S. helicopter crashing on the North Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support.
|Lana Condor
|Shelby
|Desmin Borges
|Josh Weaver
|Callan Mulvey
|Chris Lebold
|Diana Tsoy
|Binna
|Chase Stokes
