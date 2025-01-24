2025

Valiant One

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2025

Studio

Monarch Media

The film tells the story of a U.S. helicopter crashing on the North Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support.

Cast

Lana CondorShelby
Desmin BorgesJosh Weaver
Callan MulveyChris Lebold
Diana TsoyBinna
Chase Stokes

View Full Cast >

Images