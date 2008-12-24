Wounded in Africa during World War II, Nazi Col. Claus von Stauffenberg returns to his native Germany and joins the Resistance in a daring plan to create a shadow government and assassinate Adolf Hitler. When events unfold so that he becomes a central player, he finds himself tasked with both leading the coup and personally killing the Führer.
|Tom Cruise
|Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg
|Carice van Houten
|Nina Schenk Gräfin von Stauffenberg
|Kenneth Branagh
|Henning von Tresckow
|Eddie Izzard
|Erich Fellgiebel
|Bill Nighy
|Friedrich Olbricht
|Tom Wilkinson
|Friedrich Fromm
