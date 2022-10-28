Not Available

Valley of the Sasquatch

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Votiv Films

After losing their home following a devastating tragedy, a father and son are forced to move to an old family cabin. Neither reacts well to being thrown into this new world. The son's attempts to relate to his father are complicated when two old friends arrive for a weekend of hunting. This trip into the forest will unearth not only buried feelings of guilt and betrayal, but also a tribe of Sasquatch that are determined to protect their land.

Cast

Miles Joris-PeyrafitteMichael Crew
Jason VailRoger Crew
David SaucedoSergio Guerrero
D'Angelo MidiliWill Marx
Bill Oberst Jr.Bauman
Jordan NeslundTown Girl

