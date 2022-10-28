Valley of the Sasquatch

After losing their home following a devastating tragedy, a father and son are forced to move to an old family cabin. Neither reacts well to being thrown into this new world. The son's attempts to relate to his father are complicated when two old friends arrive for a weekend of hunting. This trip into the forest will unearth not only buried feelings of guilt and betrayal, but also a tribe of Sasquatch that are determined to protect their land.
|Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
|Michael Crew
|Jason Vail
|Roger Crew
|David Saucedo
|Sergio Guerrero
|D'Angelo Midili
|Will Marx
|Bill Oberst Jr.
|Bauman
|Jordan Neslund
|Town Girl
