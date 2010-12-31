Valley of the Sun

2010

Andy Taggert, played by Johnny Whitworth, set out for Hollywood to pursue acting, but years later finds himself as Vick Velour and working in adult films. Disillusioned and trapped, Andy walks off the set and lands himself in a mental hospital. His estranged parents pick him up and take him to their Arizona retirement community where Andy’s troubles seemingly all but disappear until his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him.