1972

Vampire Circus

  • Horror

Release Date

October 10th, 1972

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

After a spate of murders, the villagers of Schtettel kill the depraved perpetrator, Count Mitterhouse. Fifteen years later the Circus of Nights appeared in the plague-ridden village and its performers include Mitterhouse's mistress, children and cousins. They have come to Schtettel to fulfil the Count's last words, an evil, vicious curse of death and destruction on those who participated in his impaling. The children of Schtettel become the targets for a brutal and devastating revenge as the Vampire Circus rehearses for its most deadly performance.

Cast

Thorley WaltersBurgermeister
Anthony HigginsEmil
John Moulder-BrownAnton Kersh
Laurence PayneProf. Albert Mueller
Richard OwensDr. Kersh
Lynne FrederickDora Mueller

