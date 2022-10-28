Not Available

Vampire Cop Ricky

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Showbox

A mosquito from Transylvania finds its way to Seoul where it bites Na Do-yol, a corrupt police officer. Soon after he begins to develop a thirst for blood, and finds out that he has vampire super powers whenever he becomes sexually aroused. When Do-yol's past misdeeds come back to threaten his partner and girlfriend, he decides to clean up his act and sets out for revenge.

Jo Yeo-jeongYeong-hee
Cheon Ho-JinInspector Kang
Son Byung-hoTak Mun-su
Oh Gwang-rokVampire Hunter
Lee Min-ahWaitress at Racetrack
Kim Su-roRicky

