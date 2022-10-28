Vampire Cop Ricky

A mosquito from Transylvania finds its way to Seoul where it bites Na Do-yol, a corrupt police officer. Soon after he begins to develop a thirst for blood, and finds out that he has vampire super powers whenever he becomes sexually aroused. When Do-yol's past misdeeds come back to threaten his partner and girlfriend, he decides to clean up his act and sets out for revenge.
|Jo Yeo-jeong
|Yeong-hee
|Cheon Ho-Jin
|Inspector Kang
|Son Byung-ho
|Tak Mun-su
|Oh Gwang-rok
|Vampire Hunter
|Lee Min-ah
|Waitress at Racetrack
|Kim Su-ro
|Ricky
