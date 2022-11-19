Vampire of Quezon City

The Pinoy vampire - a bloodthirsty Aswang - stalks the streets of Quezon City in search of fresh victims while attempting to stay one step ahead of a dangerous human predator. This is not a film by Khavn. Gruesome and grisly murders are our entry point into the psyche of the Aswang of Quezon City. More a meditation on the workings of a disturbed mind than a detective thriller, it nonetheless shows us a cat and mouse mind game. We watch and squirm in terror as the Pinoy vampire strikes again and again. Contains scenes of extreme this, that ... and the other thing.
