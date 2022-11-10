Vampire's Kiss

A publishing executive is visited and bitten by a vampire and starts exhibiting erratic behavior. He pushes his secretary to extremes as he tries to come to terms with his affliction. The vampire continues to visit and drink his blood, and as his madness deepens, it begins to look as if some of the events he's experiencing may be hallucinations.
|Maria Conchita Alonso
|Alva Restrepo
|Jennifer Beals
|Rachel
|Elizabeth Ashley
|Dr. Glaser
|Kasi Lemmons
|Jackie
|Boris Leskin
|Fantasy Cabbie
|John Michael Higgins
|Ed
