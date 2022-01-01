1994

Vampire Vixens From Venus

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1994

Studio

Austin Film Group

Hideous in their original form, four alien drug smugglers transform into beautiful women on Earth. The drug is derived from draining the “life essence” from men. Hot on their trail are both the local police and intergalactic DEA. Packed with eye-popping state-of-the-art special effects and stereo sound, VAMPIRE VIXENS FROM VENUS is a sexy, funny, sci-fi thriller.

Cast

Leon HeadDetective Oakenshield
Theresa LynnShirley
J.J. NorthArylai
Leslie GlassOmay
Charlie CallasBartender
John KnoxJack Meov

