Hideous in their original form, four alien drug smugglers transform into beautiful women on Earth. The drug is derived from draining the “life essence” from men. Hot on their trail are both the local police and intergalactic DEA. Packed with eye-popping state-of-the-art special effects and stereo sound, VAMPIRE VIXENS FROM VENUS is a sexy, funny, sci-fi thriller.
|Leon Head
|Detective Oakenshield
|Theresa Lynn
|Shirley
|J.J. North
|Arylai
|Leslie Glass
|Omay
|Charlie Callas
|Bartender
|John Knox
|Jack Meov
