Vampire Vs Vampire

Lam Ching-Ying returns as the famous "Vampire Buster," this time starring as the One-Eyebrown Priest. To save the village from paranormal menaces, he deals with and battles a host of mysterious creatures including: a little mischievous Chinese vampire; a lustful female ghost; the spirit of a woman murdered by a club owner and a European vampire and his blood-sucking pet bats.
|Chin Siu-Ho
|Ho
|Lui Fong
|Fong
|Billy Lau
|Captain
|Sandra Ng
|Captain's cousin
|Maria Cordero
|Mother Superior
|Lam Jing-Wang
|Little Vampire
View Full Cast >