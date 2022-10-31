Not Available

Vampire Vs Vampire

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Diagonal Pictures Limited

Lam Ching-Ying returns as the famous "Vampire Buster," this time starring as the One-Eyebrown Priest. To save the village from paranormal menaces, he deals with and battles a host of mysterious creatures including: a little mischievous Chinese vampire; a lustful female ghost; the spirit of a woman murdered by a club owner and a European vampire and his blood-sucking pet bats.

Cast

Chin Siu-HoHo
Lui FongFong
Billy LauCaptain
Sandra NgCaptain's cousin
Maria CorderoMother Superior
Lam Jing-WangLittle Vampire

