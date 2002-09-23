Vampires: Los Muertos

Tough-as-nails vampire hunter Derek Bliss is on the hunt for "suckers" in the heart of Mexico when he receives a new assignment from a mysterious client. Thrown together with a group of slayers, including sexy Zooey, who may or may not be one of the undead. Derek and company are up against a growing number of fast-moving, bloodthirsty vampires and their elusive and powerful leader.
|Jon Bon Jovi
|Derek Bliss
|Cristián de la Fuente
|Father Rodrigo
|Diego Luna
|Sancho
|Natasha Gregson Wagner
|Zoey
|Antonio Muñiz
|Jesse Brooks
|Darius McCrary
|Ray Collins
