2004

Van Helsing

  • Horror
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 2004

Studio

Universal Pictures

Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline in defeating Count Dracula. Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale) reveals that Dracula has formed an unholy alliance with Dr. Frankenstein's monster and is hell-bent on exacting a centuries-old curse on her family.

Cast

Hugh JackmanVan Helsing
Kate BeckinsaleAnna Valerious
Richard RoxburghCount Vladislaus Dracula
Josie MaranMarishka
David WenhamCarl
Shuler HensleyFrankenstein's Monster

