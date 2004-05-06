Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline in defeating Count Dracula. Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale) reveals that Dracula has formed an unholy alliance with Dr. Frankenstein's monster and is hell-bent on exacting a centuries-old curse on her family.
|Hugh Jackman
|Van Helsing
|Kate Beckinsale
|Anna Valerious
|Richard Roxburgh
|Count Vladislaus Dracula
|Josie Maran
|Marishka
|David Wenham
|Carl
|Shuler Hensley
|Frankenstein's Monster
