Which includes the parody of the seventies craze of the sensitivity training, the simplistiese on culture, the stencil war, the slide with the clowns. And of course many other highlights from the first carpet-beater-years. Additional seen on this DVD: the four cinema advertising films that Lord Koot and Lord Bie made to promote the Postgiro. (The material on part 10 was aired between 1974 and 1976 by the VPRO television.)