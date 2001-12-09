2001

Vanilla Sky

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

December 9th, 2001

Paramount

David Aames (Tom Cruise) has it all: wealth, good looks and gorgeous women on his arm. But just as he begins falling for the warmhearted Sofia (Penelope Cruz), his face is horribly disfigured in a car accident. That's just the beginning of his troubles as the lines between illusion and reality, between life and death, are blurred.

Penélope CruzSofia Serrano
Cameron DiazJulie Gianni
Kurt RussellDr. Curtis McCabe
Jason LeeBrian Shelby
Noah TaylorEdmund Ventura
Timothy SpallThomas Tipp

