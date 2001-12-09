Vanilla Sky

David Aames (Tom Cruise) has it all: wealth, good looks and gorgeous women on his arm. But just as he begins falling for the warmhearted Sofia (Penelope Cruz), his face is horribly disfigured in a car accident. That's just the beginning of his troubles as the lines between illusion and reality, between life and death, are blurred.
|Penélope Cruz
|Sofia Serrano
|Cameron Diaz
|Julie Gianni
|Kurt Russell
|Dr. Curtis McCabe
|Jason Lee
|Brian Shelby
|Noah Taylor
|Edmund Ventura
|Timothy Spall
|Thomas Tipp
