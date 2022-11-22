Not Available

Vannu Kandu Keezhadakki is the story of Padmavathy Amma (Lakshmi) who is the doyen of her family and society. Her view of the world is disliked by all, nevertheless questioned by none due to the tyrant that she can turn out to be. Her husband, Mangalath Viswanatha Menon, a retired business tycoon, portrayed by MG Soman, her 4 sons - Lalu Alex,Maniyanpilla Raju, Shankar and Baiju - find it ostensibly difficult to communicate how they feel. Her second son gets married to Sreedevi (Rajalakshmi) and that brings home her sister, Nadiya Moithu , who is a loud spoiled brat who uses utmost irreverence to deal with growing up to be an adult.