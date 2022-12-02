Vans - Alright, OK

Not Available

Vans Skateboarding proudly presents Alright, OK, a new skate film featuring global signature team riders Elijah Berle and Gilbert Crockett, with a special guest appearance by Justin Henry. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greg Hunt—whose talent brought to life Vans’ first full-length skateboarding video, PROPELLER—Alright, OK is yet another masterpiece, encapsulating an epic labor of love by pro Elijah Berle, who worked tirelessly over two hard years to land arguably the best tricks of his career. Elijah shares the screen with Vans teammate and Richmond native, Gilbert Crockett, whose contrasting, eccentric style flows alongside Elijah’s timeless form like yin to yang.