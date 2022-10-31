1962

Varan the Unbelievable

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 1962

Studio

Cory Film Corporation

In an effort to find an economic means of purifying salt water, a joint U.S.-Japanese military command is set up on an isolated Japanese island where an unusual salt water lake is situated. However, their purifying experiments arouse the prehistoric monster Obaki from hibernation at the lake's bottom, and it proceeds to attack Japan.

Cast

Koreya SendaDr. Sugimoto
Kôzô NomuraPaul Isoh
Ayumi SonodaShidori Isoh
Fumito MatsuoPaul's Friend
Tsuruko KobayashiAnna
Akihiko HirataDr. Fujimora

View Full Cast >

Images