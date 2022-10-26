Varg Veum - Woman in the Fridge

An international oil drilling company hires private investigator Varg Veum to find their missing systems designer, Arne Samuelsen. Varg discovers the headless body of a woman jammed into the fridge in Arne's apartment - and is promptly knocked unconscious. When he wakes up the body is gone and the Police has arrived.
|Trond Espen Seim
|Varg Veum
|Bjørn Floberg
|Jacob Hamre
|Christian Rubeck
|Kjetil
|Endre Hellestveit
|Isachsen
|Kathrine Fagerland
|Anna Keilhaug
|Dennis Storhøi
|Hallvard Johnsen
