Not Available

Varg Veum - Woman in the Fridge

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SF Norge

An international oil drilling company hires private investigator Varg Veum to find their missing systems designer, Arne Samuelsen. Varg discovers the headless body of a woman jammed into the fridge in Arne's apartment - and is promptly knocked unconscious. When he wakes up the body is gone and the Police has arrived.

Cast

Trond Espen SeimVarg Veum
Bjørn FlobergJacob Hamre
Christian RubeckKjetil
Endre HellestveitIsachsen
Kathrine FagerlandAnna Keilhaug
Dennis StorhøiHallvard Johnsen

Images