Not Available

Varnam is a Tamil drama film directed by Raju S. M., starring Giridharan, Monica, Sampath Raj, Aathish, Aswatha and Vijaya Sethupathi in the lead roles. Varnam is the story of seventeen year old Mani learning that privilege and prejudice have a price. Mani's uncle Durai exploits the helpless lower caste farmers. Mani's teacher Kavitha questions Mani's prejudices. His inner turmoil and violent consequences of his casual acts form rest of the story.