1999

Varsity Blues

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 1999

Studio

MTV Films

In small-town Texas, high school football is a religion, 17-year-old schoolboys carry the hopes of an entire community onto the gridiron every Friday night. When star quarterback Lance Harbor suffers an injury, the Coyotes are forced to regroup under the questionable leadership of John Moxon, a second-string quarterback with a slightly irreverent approach to the game.

Cast

James Van Der BeekJonathan 'Mox' Moxon
Amy SmartJules Harbor
Jon VoightCoach Bud Kilmer
Paul WalkerLance Harbor
Ron LesterBilly Bob
Scott CaanCharlie Tweeder

Images