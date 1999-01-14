Varsity Blues

In small-town Texas, high school football is a religion, 17-year-old schoolboys carry the hopes of an entire community onto the gridiron every Friday night. When star quarterback Lance Harbor suffers an injury, the Coyotes are forced to regroup under the questionable leadership of John Moxon, a second-string quarterback with a slightly irreverent approach to the game.
|James Van Der Beek
|Jonathan 'Mox' Moxon
|Amy Smart
|Jules Harbor
|Jon Voight
|Coach Bud Kilmer
|Paul Walker
|Lance Harbor
|Ron Lester
|Billy Bob
|Scott Caan
|Charlie Tweeder
