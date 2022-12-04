Not Available

Vascodigama is a 2015 Indian Kannada satirical film written and directed by Madhu Chandra. The plot revolves around the extent to which education system in India holds practically among students, and that the revision of curriculum is obligatory for a healthy teacher-student connect, accentuating the argument that students should lead discerning and forbearing lives rather than being coerced to study only to acquire a degree. It stars Kishore in the lead role as Vascodigama, a Kannada lecturer emphasizing his students on the above point; and Parvathy Nair as Shanthi, an English lecturer in the same college, in the lead roles. Ashwin Vijaykumar and Suchendra Prasad feature in supporting roles.