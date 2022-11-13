Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell

Not Available

HULL'S Olympic champ Luke Campbell takes on fearsome Vasyl Lomachenko in London tonight. The London 2012 gold medallist Campbell headed over the Atlantic for his last contest back in March and saw off Adrian Yung with an emphatic fifth round stoppage. But this is a whole other league as Cool Hand returns to the O2 to take on the man widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Double Olympian Loma dispatched with Anthony Crolla in brutal fashion back in April and will look to add the vacant WBC lightweight title to his extensive belt collection.