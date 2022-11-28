Not Available

Věčně tvá nevěrná

    Josef and Miluška are married forever and ever. Miluška teaches aerobics and provides tirelessly care for her husband and teenage daughter. Joseph loves his wife, but also has a weakness for younger and more beautiful women. Their marriage, along with Joseph's bankrupt publishing house, is slowly crumbling. Aunt Marta, who has a mad plan to save both the collapsing marriage and the Joseph publishing house, comes to rescue. As an experienced psychologist working in a marital counselling, she directs her husbands to infidelity - they must be caught in flagranti. The crazy game can start.

