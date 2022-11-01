Not Available

The story revolves around Puli Sundar C who is a local rowdy and the son of a math teacher Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj hates his son for being a rowdy and for not being proficient in Mathematics. The story revolves around the ego clash between dad and son. As part of a flashback it is shown that young Puli was very good in Physics but being a math teacher his father wanted him to excel in Math which he was unable to do so. As a result of repeated physical and mental abuse the young boy takes up the wrong route to grow up. In the mean time, rival gangs and police try to kill Puli but is accidentally saved by his step sibling, a daughter from an affair that Prakash Raj had. Puli helps his step sister in return for her unexpected help and vouches for her safety. The rival gangs kill Pulis step sister and put the blame on his father. How Puli brings the truth to limelight and unites with his family completes the rest of the movie.