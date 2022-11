Not Available

A lesson in obedience, it's the Bible story of Joshua and the Walls of Jericho as told by our beloved Veggies. After 40 years of wandering in the desert, the children of Israel finally get to go to the Promised Land! Only one little thing they've overlooked ... the city of Jericho and its massive wall! Josh will have to decide whether it's better to do things his way or God's way!