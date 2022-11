Not Available

Mark Philips is the owner and creative director of a club that specializes in live sex shows. Tired of the derivative routines he sees auditioned, he finds a new gem in Ingrid, a nymphomaniac kitchen lady who works in the backrooms of his club. Specializing in fellatio, he dubs her "Velor Tongue" and tries to make her a star. But the naive Ingrid proves harder to control than he'd imagined.