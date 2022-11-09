Not Available

Trausti returns home after an absence of seven years. He discovers that his brother is tangled into a dangerous underground crime organization which is slave trafficking young women ... ... things progress and the effect is more brutal than anyone could have imagined. Death is at the doorstep and Trausti wants revenge. In his search for justice he meets a young woman named Maria who is involved with the gang. Trausti must do everything in his power to save Maria and get revenge for his family. Sometimes revenge is the only justice! Vendetta deals with an important subject in Icelandic society, how criminal gangs that are involved in human trafficking can have horrific effects on their enslaved victims as well as Icelandic families.