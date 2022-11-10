Not Available

Vengeance One by One

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Productions Artistes Associés

In Montauban in 1944, Julien Dandieu in a surgeon in the local hospital. Frightened by the German army entering Montauban, he asks his friend Francois to drive his wife and his daughter in the back country village where Julien has an old castle. One week later, Julien decided to meet then for the week end, but the Germans are already occupying the village.

Cast

Romy SchneiderClara Dandieu
Jean BouiseFrancois
Joachim HansenSS Offizier
Robert HoffmannLe lieutenant
Karl Michael VoglerDr. Müller
Julian BonfiglioFlorence Dandieu mit 8 Jahren

View Full Cast >

Images