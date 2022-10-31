Venicile Vyapari

Not Available

The film's plot unfolds in Alappuzha, a town in Kerala popularly known as the Venice of the East. The story revolves around Pavithran (Mammootty), who lost his parents in his childhood. He enters the police force by chance, though it is not his ambition to do so. Pavithran lands up in Alappuzha (Alappuzha incidentally is attributed to the sobriquet, Venice of the East) disguised as a merchant to investigate the murder of a union leader named Ajayan (Biju Menon). Another character is Ammu (Kavya Madhavan), who is the leader of the union of coir workers and is in love with Pavithran.